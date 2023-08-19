Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden to BBC Sport: "It was the first game at home. We wanted to start in the right direction. The performance was top. I enjoyed being home. The fans were brilliant from minute one and it lifted us over the line.

"I feel I created quite a few chances for Haaland. He was unfortunate not to score. I played more inside. You create more centrally. I'm happy with my performance. I want to keep going in this direction with high standads I set myself.

"Julian, when I see him in training, he's always got this striker's instinct. He's ruthless. I was so happy for him that it went in.

"A player like Kev is so hard to replace. He's one of the best in the world. When you miss a player like that it's a very big blow. When we step up we do the job as well.

"We knew the opponent we were facing, how good they are. They're a fantastic team. They're very physical and seem to win every second ball. The performance was so high."