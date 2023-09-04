'There’s no better place to come and win,' says McGregor

Captain Callum McGregor claims Celtic’s 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox was made even sweeter with home fans only in attendance.

Amid an ongoing ticket spat between the two clubs, the Celtic rejected the offer of around 700 tickets, citing safety concerns and the Scotland international said it's "a different fixture now" with no away fans in attendance.

“It’s almost like a siege mentality where it’s everyone in the stadium against you," the 31-year-old said. “But, again, that can galvanise you. It’s a really difficult moment to come here.

“That’s when you need your big players and big personality to step up and I thought we did that.

“It probably makes it even sweeter. The reason why we play football is obviously to play in front of fans but if you can’t do it, the next best thing is to make them proud wherever they are watching and hopefully we did that today.

“I always think when the going gets tough and the chips are down, there’s no better thing (than) to come out and perform like that and make a statement.

“There’s no better place to come and win and to do it under the circumstances we have, we have to use it as a springboard now.

“There’s no point in winning today and going back and starting to drop points again. It makes this pointless."