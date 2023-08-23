Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is close to completing a £5.5m move to Leeds United. (Sun), external

Leeds United have agreed personal terms with Kamara and talks will continue with Rangers over a fee for the Finland midfielder, 23. (Football Insider), external

PSV Eindhoven forward Luuk de Jong kicked a door off its hinges at half-time as his team trailed Rangers at Ibrox in Wednesday's Champions League play-off first leg, which ended 2-2. (Football Scotland), external

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin plays down the pressure on PSV in next week's decider, insisting it is on both teams. (Sun), external

