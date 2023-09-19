Double injury blow for Ten Hag

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Maybe not such good news for Erik ten Hag.

There were positive signs this morning as Raphael Varane and Mason Mount both returned to training before Manchester United's Champions League trip to Bayern Munich.

But neither of the pair have travelled with the squad.

In addition, Harry Maguire has been ruled out due to injury.

It means Ten Hag is without 12 first-team players, including Antony and Jadon Sancho, who are not training with the squad at present, plus Donny van de Beek, who is not registered for European games.