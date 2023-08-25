Ten Hag on Greenwood, Hojlund, injuries and backing his midfield

In answer to a series of questions about Mason Greenwood, Ten Hag responded in virtually the same way, stating he wanted to focus on the players who were available rather than the ones who weren't.

He said: "We are not there where we want to be with our team. I have a lot of work, a lot of focus on my team."

On whether Rasmus Hojlund would make his debut against Forest: "Not for tomorrow. He is very near. Today, for the first time, he came into team training."

On injuries to Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia: "They will be absent for some period. Luke will be longer than Mason. It will also be a few weeks before he ]Malacia] will be back."

Ten Hag said his side have "solutions" to injuries and insisted "we are ready to deal with it".

On criticism of his midfield against Tottenham: "That assessment is not right. It is not about the midfield, it is about the back and the front. That is why we were open."