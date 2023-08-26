Fulham boss Marco Silva to BBC Match of the Day: "Strange, angry, it's a good point. I agree with all of that. A great reaction from ourselves from the last result. Many people said this would not be a good stadium to come to and show a reaction. We believed it could be the best place to come and show that.

"We did that from the first minute, the way we pressed them and took advantage of the mistake. Of course Arsenal come back with more chances and shots and corners - I don't need to see the stats.

"They push when they are losing. I have to mention the away fans as well, the way they support our team. They created some moments, although not big, big chances in the first half. One of the things we need to improve is on the ball, we need possession to rest a bit more and breathe. It is tough physically to always be running back to the ball.

"Until the penalty, I thought the game was more or less under control. We have to be a bit more mature after they equalise. They score the second goal too quick and, in my mind, it was a foul on Calvin Bassey. At 10 men we showed the ambition and determination, and a capacity to keep believing in ourselves. After we equalised, we were brave to defend our box with 10 men."