T﻿he glare of the spotlight is on Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin - and former midfielder Charlie Adam says he should be replaced by Allan McGregor in Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Ajax.

M﻿cLaughlin's position as number one is under threat after his high-profile blunder in Sunday's defeat to Celtic, although manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has hinted he will stick with the 34-year-old in Amsterdam.

"﻿He obviously feels McLaughlin has done really well, which he has at times in his Rangers career," Adam told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

“Allan has been exceptional for Rangers. I would like to see Allan back in goals, especially as he has big-game experience away from home in Europe.

“I think we would be massive on Wednesday night for Rangers.

“But as manager you make decisions and have to stick by them. It’s important whoever is in goal plays well to help Rangers get a point or even three."