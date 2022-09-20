Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Red Bull Salzburg expect sporting director Christoph Freund to stay at the Austrian champions, despite interest from Chelsea.

The Blues are keen to appoint a sporting director after chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly fulfilled the role in an interim capacity over the summer.

It is understood talks have been held between Freund and Chelsea, but Salzburg's expectations is that the 45-year-old will fulfil his contract, which was signed in July and runs to 2026.

Chelsea have been speaking to several candidates and want to appoint someone before the World Cup in November.

It is understood Boehly and other senior figures are keen on the data-driven approach to recruitment used by Salzburg and fellow Red Bull team, Leipzig, who play in the German Bundesliga.

Information on the relationship between the two teams would also appeal to Boehly, who has stated he is considering a multi-club model at Chelsea as a way of developing the club's youngsters.

Several players have played at Salzburg before moving to RB Leipzig - including midfielder Naby Keita, who is now at Liverpool, and defender Dayot Upamecano, who is now at Bayern Munich.

Chelsea and Red Bull Salzburg drew 1-1 in their first Champions League Group E encounter last week and are set to play again in Austria on 25 October.