L﻿iverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says the upcoming World Cup is "definitely not" a reason for the Reds' poor start to the season.

This is Jurgen Klopp's worst start to a Premier League campaign, with his side currently eighth after registering only two wins from six games.

The players' form - including Van Dijk's - has been sketchy, but the centre-back is adamant the prospect of the mid-season World Cup, which starts in November, is an explanation.

"Not at all, not at all," said Van Dijk, who missed the delayed Euro 2020 after a serious knee injury picked up in a challenge by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

"I understand, because of the start we had, everyone is looking for 'why' because the difference [to last season] is too big - but I can assure you that is definitely not one of the reasons.

"You focus on the game at the time, and that's definitely what we're doing."

V﻿an Dijk will lead the Netherlands in Nations League matches against Poland and Belgium over the next week and the World Cup in Qatar will be the 31-year-old's first major tournament.

"I want to go, but to be ready, in my opinion, is not to focus on hopefully not getting injured, it is just to keep playing, get fit, stay fit and get in a good moment," he added.

"If you think about this [getting injured], I think you are going to have issues.

"It is just game by game - and that includes international football. For me, it is two games against Poland and Belgium and then it is Brighton, so that will be the focus. I'm not focusing on what is happening in November."