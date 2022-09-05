Gomez helps Liverpool keep clean sheet and makes Garth's team of the week

Joe Gomez turned in a strong performance and helped Liverpool keep a clean sheet in the draw with Everton to make Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"It's good to see Gomez back in the Liverpool starting line-up again. The player has suffered some horrendous injuries, but has found the strength and shown the courage to come back from them.

"His selection against Newcastle United in midweek was telling, while his performance against Everton was composed in the white-hot heat of Goodison Park.

"Virgil van Dijk is not at his best at the moment. Jurgen Klopp needs a cool head and someone he can trust alongside the Dutchman to help him out until he gets his form back. Liverpool couldn't get past Jordan Pickford, so a clean sheet was the best they could hope for. Gomez was very much part of that effort."

