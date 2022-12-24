Celtic 4-1 St Johnstone: Analysis

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

St Johnstone were up against it from the off. The qualities the hosts decided to dip into would have had many sides battling.

At times, their defending was resolute, and Callum Davidson will surely find comfort that it took for cutely crafted manoeuvres to break them down.

His side stuck to their guns, too. Saints didn't succumb to sitting deep and soaking the abundance of Celtic pressure, they tried to ride the wave.

The six-game unbeaten run may have ended, but the Saints' season certainly won't be judged on trips to Celtic Park.