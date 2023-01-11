Wout Weghorst would offer "a short-term fix" at Manchester United, according to former England midfielder Steve Stone - who worked with the Netherlands striker at Burnley last season.

Weghorst is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley, but Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he expected those complications to be ironed out - and Stone thinks it could be a shrewd move.

"Wout is incredibly professional at what he does," said Stone. "Technically, he is very good. He leads the line and brings others into play. He won't run in behind, that's not his strength, but they have others to do that.

"Trying to find someone in January is difficult so he would be a short-term fix who could tie them through to the summer. I think he'd be a great option even if they kept him into next season."

Van der Kraan argued Weghorst would not be on United's wishlist if money was available, but said there is a lack of finance at Old Trafford.

"I've been told there is no money at the moment to invest heavily," he said. "Otherwise I do not think Weghorst would be the first pick.

"He is a cheap and easy option. It's maybe a case of Weghorst or nothing."

