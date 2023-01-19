Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou praised Yuki Kobayashi for dealing with the physical threat of St Mirren as the Japan defender made his debut in the 4-0 victory against the Paisley side.

With Cameron Carter-Vickers struggling with a minor injury, the 22-year-old was handed his first chance since arriving from Vissel Kobe.

Kobayashi hit the post just before Liel Abada notched a 15th-minute opener and stopped Jonah Ayunga producing from a one-on-one after Carl Starfelt had gifted possession.

The debutant also had to deal with another powerful striker in Curtis Main and Postecoglou was pleased with the way his recent signing adjusted to Scottish football.

“He was good,” Postecoglou said. “It’s not easy, he is still adjusting to the football here and life here.

“They are a big, strong physical team, very direct, and they launched some balls into the box. He had to deal with that side of the game, which I thought he did quite well.

“I thought he was really good on the ball, really composed. He will get better at that but I thought as an introduction he was good.”