Kilmarnock 1-0 Dumbarton: What the manager said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "I'm delighted to get through. It was a tough game. We expected that. The credit goes to Dumbarton. They were well set-up. They play very compact: 4-1-4-1. We didn't play well enough or with enough tempo.

"I thought we were knocking on the door before the goal came. Dumbarton were a credit to their division. We knew we'd have our work cut out. It was our fourth game in a tough period.

"I thought we were a wee bit disjointed today, but I have to credit my players because they kept going and it was a moment of real quality from Jordan.

"I've played Dumbarton three times as manager in the cup, twice at Pittodrie. 1-0, [Adam] Rooney, 1-0 [Sam] Cosgrove and now it's 1-0 Jones here.

"We have a high regard for Stevie [Farrell] and his team. Hopefully the draw can be kind to us."