P﻿otter on joining Chelsea, his Champions League debut and injuries

G﻿raham Potter has been speaking to the media for the first time as Chelsea boss before his side take on Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

  • J﻿oining Chelsea "is a completely different challenge" but Potter said he is excited about getting started.

  • O﻿n whether his move could be a risk, he said: "Life is about going outside your comfort zone."

  • W﻿hen asked what he can promise supporters, Potter said: "I can promise that I will do my very best every single day, take responsibility."

  • P﻿otter said success would look like "seeing improvement and be competing to win".

  • On whether there is more pressure making his Champions League debut in his first game in charge of Chelsea, he said: "Wherever we start is going to be brilliant so why not start here."

  • Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante are the only players out with injury. Both will miss Wednesday's game.