Potter on joining Chelsea, his Champions League debut and injuries
- Published
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media for the first time as Chelsea boss before his side take on Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Joining Chelsea "is a completely different challenge" but Potter said he is excited about getting started.
On whether his move could be a risk, he said: "Life is about going outside your comfort zone."
When asked what he can promise supporters, Potter said: "I can promise that I will do my very best every single day, take responsibility."
Potter said success would look like "seeing improvement and be competing to win".
On whether there is more pressure making his Champions League debut in his first game in charge of Chelsea, he said: "Wherever we start is going to be brilliant so why not start here."
Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante are the only players out with injury. Both will miss Wednesday's game.