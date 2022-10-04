B﻿BC Sport Scotland's Thomas Duncan at the Red Bull Arena

C﻿eltic captain Callum McGregor says an inexperienced Champions League squad is getting better.

A﻿ brave defeat by Real Madrid was followed up by a draw, which could have been a victory, away to Shakhtar Donetsk.

“We just need to continue to grow as a group," McGregor said on the eve of the match away to RB Leipzig.

"We have a lot of new players playing at this level for the first time. I think we’ve handled it really well so far.

"As a group we continue to grow and get better at this level and understand the game.

"It’s really ruthless, teams take their chances and when you’re on top in games you need to find that little bit of quality to get yourselves ahead.

"And you need to do a lot of things right defensively well.”