M﻿atthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

N﻿ewcastle get back to action against Fulham on Saturday and are six league games without registering a win.

Former Magpies defender and BBC Radio Newcastle commentator John Anderson has been telling me about issues in central midfield and whether Newcastle are missing Jonjo Shelvey.

A﻿nderson said: "When Bruno Guimaraes doesn't play, you have nobody to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and run things in midfield.

"Even though he was just coming back from an injury against Bournemouth before the break, Bruno still had that quality on the ball. He's a top player.

"Joelinton, for all his winning back of the ball, won't dominate a game, while Joe Willock is a good athlete who gets around the pitch.

"But, with every game that Jonjo Shelvey misses through injury, he's becoming a better player.

"He has sometimes received criticism for this, but Shelvey's first thought is always to get the ball forward into the front players, or get it in behind.

"Even if it's overhit, or goes out of play, the opposition still have a hundred yards to come before they can hurt you.

"Maybe some fans are thinking now that the team does need Shelvey."