Sought-after Johnston pondering new deal

Manager Stuart Kettlewell reckons there's every chance 19-year-old defender Max Johnston will still be a Motherwell player come the start of next season.

The full-back has been a revelation since returning from his loan at Cove Rangers in January, attracting interest from across the continent.

Kettlewell is awaiting an answer from Johnston - who will be a free agent in the summer - over a contract offer aimed at keeping him in Lanarkshire.

When asked if Johnston would be at Fir Park next season, the manager said: "There has been absolutely nothing to suggest otherwise.

“I have a really good relationship with Max. He knows what I think of him, I think he has started every game since I came in.

“I knew he was a good player before I came in and I am seeing him flourish and improve every time he takes to the pitch.

“There has been an offer made to the player and I understand he may want to take time over that. We would love to have him at the club next season.

“But the simple message to Max was that we need him to keep performing the way he has done of late."