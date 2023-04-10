The latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast dissects Sunday's "alarming" defeat by Crystal Palace.

Adam Pope said the way Javi Gracia's side crumbled after starting so brightly was worrying to watch.

He said: "I can't understand how you can dominate and then drop off so much. It was surreal.

"To drop off so much from a first half where they pressure Palace into mistakes, got loads of shots, should have put the game to bed. For Palace to play as though they had been on a 10-match winning run, it was so alarming.

"If you want to call it Jekyll and Hyde, it was ultra Jekyll and extreme Hyde. It was that far apart. Inexplicable really."

