Bournemouth v Brighton: Head-to-head record
- Published
Bournemouth have lost just one of their past 12 league games against Brighton.
Albion have lost their past four league games at Bournemouth, including all three visits in the Premier League.
The Cherries have conceded 18 goals in six Premier League games this season – the joint-most at this stage by any side in the competition’s history.
Brighton have lost just two of their past 15 Premier League games (W9 D4). In this run, since the start of April, only Manchester City (37), Tottenham (34) and Liverpool (32) have earned more points than the Seagulls' 31.