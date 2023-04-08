Analysis: Brentford 1-2 Newcastle

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

This was the classic - and cliched - game of two halves for Newcastle.

Eddie Howe's team had just two shots - neither on target - and conceded two penalties in a lacklustre first half.

They were fortunate that Ivan Toney only converted one of the two spot-kicks.

However, Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson were introduced at half-time and Newcastle were transformed.

The energy and intensity that they showed both on and off the ball was too much for Brentford to withstand and, while there was an element of luck to the first goal, the build-up was superb.

The second goal was simply a finish of the highest quality from Alexander Isak, who looked every bit the £60m striker as Newcastle took control.

Five wins on the spin puts the momentum with Howe's side in the race for Champions League qualification and going by the resilience they showed to come back in the second half, it is hard to see them relinquishing it.