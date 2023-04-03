Julian Nagelsmann has already been approached about the possibility of becoming the new Chelsea manager. (Fabrizio Romano), external

However, Nagelsmann is not interested in succeeding Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge. (Sky Sports Germany, via Mirror), external

Ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino also has admirers on the board. (Talksport), external

Potter's sacking by the Blues will also spark huge interest at Leicester City, with the manager previously identified as a potential successor to Brendan Rodgers. (Leicester Mercury), external

Meanwhile, Potter could be offered an immediate return to management at the Foxes. (Talksport), external

Fulham boss Marco Silva has emerged as a surprise candidate to become Chelsea boss. (Mirror), external

The Blues are also preparing to fend off Real Madrid's interest in Reece James this summer and they could offer as much as £90m. (Football Insider), external

Liverpool have identified Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, as a strong target this summer. (Independent), external

Finally, Aston Villa is a more realistic destination for £25m-rated Southampton and Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu, 23, than Chelsea and Manchester United. (GiveMeSport), external

