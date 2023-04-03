Gossip: Nagelsmann not interested in Chelsea job
- Published
Julian Nagelsmann has already been approached about the possibility of becoming the new Chelsea manager. (Fabrizio Romano), external
However, Nagelsmann is not interested in succeeding Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge. (Sky Sports Germany, via Mirror), external
Ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino also has admirers on the board. (Talksport), external
Potter's sacking by the Blues will also spark huge interest at Leicester City, with the manager previously identified as a potential successor to Brendan Rodgers. (Leicester Mercury), external
Meanwhile, Potter could be offered an immediate return to management at the Foxes. (Talksport), external
Fulham boss Marco Silva has emerged as a surprise candidate to become Chelsea boss. (Mirror), external
The Blues are also preparing to fend off Real Madrid's interest in Reece James this summer and they could offer as much as £90m. (Football Insider), external
Liverpool have identified Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, as a strong target this summer. (Independent), external
Finally, Aston Villa is a more realistic destination for £25m-rated Southampton and Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu, 23, than Chelsea and Manchester United. (GiveMeSport), external
