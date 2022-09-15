Wolves v Man City: Head-to-head record

Wolves v Man City - 16 Premier League games. Wolves 4 wins, 19 goals and 2 clean sheets. Man City 10 wins, 36 goals and 5 clean sheets

  • Three of Wolves’ four Premier League victories over Manchester City have come in home games, beating them at Molineux in 2003-04, 2010-11 and 2019-20.

  • After losing both league meetings with Wolves in 2019-20, City have won each of their past four against them by an aggregate score of 13-3.

  • Wolves haven’t scored in the second half in any of their past seven Premier League games this season – their longest such run in the competition.

  • City's past two away games have finished level, with the Citizens not going three without a win on the road since July 2020.