Wolves v Man City: Head-to-head record

Three of Wolves’ four Premier League victories over Manchester City have come in home games, beating them at Molineux in 2003-04, 2010-11 and 2019-20.

After losing both league meetings with Wolves in 2019-20, City have won each of their past four against them by an aggregate score of 13-3.

Wolves haven’t scored in the second half in any of their past seven Premier League games this season – their longest such run in the competition.