What do Forest need on deadline day?

We asked if Nottingham Forest need to make any further signings before the transfer window shuts.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Paul: I’d say stop it with the transfers now, but the centre-back combination looked really weak (and they all got booked) last week - need strength in that area still.

Carl: Like many Trees fans, I’m happy to say I think we’ve done all the business we need (maybe and then some?) I hope some of the new guys - Freuler, Biancone, and Awoniyi - get enough playing time so we can find out what we have! It’s been a thrilling summer, and many new guys look great. Can’t wait.

Dave: James Garner please. That would be ideal. We’ve spent tonnes on quality young players. Add Garner in and we are complete.

Steve: Would have loved to have Keinan Davis and Jimmy Garner back at the City Ground, but Villa and Manchester United have really hampered their careers by not letting them leave when they wanted. Poor form by both clubs.

Patrick: Forest DO NOT sell Sam Surridge!