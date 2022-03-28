We've been asking you where you think West Ham will finish this season.

Here's a sample of your views:

David: Two draws and three wins from five Europa League games gets you in the Champions League. Five wins from eight Premier League games might get Europa League. If Moyes is going to prioritise, it’s got to be Europa League.

Andy: I think the Zouma prosecution is proving a major distraction, yet we are painfully thin in the squad, which shows a lack of ambition during the transfer window. There is no energy left in the squad so seventh or, I fear, eighth is probably about right. Still, makes a change from thinking at this stage of a season: "Only four more points and we’ll be safe."

Michael: We are suffering from the fact other teams around us are now playing their games in hand, and it seems we are paying for hardly losing any games to Covid! But, all things considered, we are still in a good position to have a good run-in to end the season. Hammers fans must keep the faith!

