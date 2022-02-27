Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Despite the interest in former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch, there are other potential candidates to replace Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds.

They include former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde, who is currently out of work and is known by Leeds director of football Victor Orta.

In addition Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan worked under Bielsa at Leeds. However, after guiding Huddersfield into third spot in the Championship, there are clear doubts as to whether he would be interested in switching back to Leeds in mid-season.