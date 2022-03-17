Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Arsenal's players were applauded off by the home fans at the final whistle in recognition of their efforts, especially the outstanding Gabriel Martinelli, who gave Trent Alexander-Arnold a torrid time.

And they remain in prime position to achieve their remaining goal this season, a place in the top four, but they are still finding it tough to overcome the sides they will eventually want to rival.

Liverpool have now completed the league double over Arsenal, as have Manchester City, while they have also lost at home to Chelsea and away to Manchester United.

The Gunners were in contention for a long time, led by the verve of Martinelli, but ultimately it was Liverpool who had the cutting edge and greater quality.

There is no doubt Arteta's Arsenal are on an upward curve and this was a far more convincing performance than that League Cup loss, but there is no doubt they still have a long road to travel before the old glories can be contemplated once more.