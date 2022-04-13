We've been asking whether you think Liverpool still have a chance of lifting the Premier League trophy next month after Sunday's draw at Manchester City.

Here are your thoughts:

Simon: We needed to win Sunday. Even 21 points from 21 is not going to be enough if City do the same. Unless we beat them on Saturday to upset their karma/kilter etc then it's theirs. Jurgen Klopp should be viewed in the same light as Shankly regardless of what we go on to achieve in the next few years. The football landscape has changed beyond measure since 1958.

Matt: I think if we had won Sunday it would have been an interesting run. I think City would have dropped points trying to catch Liverpool but I don’t see them dropping any out in front. I can see Everton being a pain for the Reds and maybe dropping a couple of points against them, there’s added spice in that game.

Chris: It will be hard and it's not all in our hands now. But it is still possible.

Will: We were lucky to scrape through the first half without letting more than two in. But a great rally in the second half was enough to wrestle a draw with a superior City side. Their run certainly looks easier than ours, so not feeling hugely confident. But with City still to play Watford, Everton and Leeds - all teams fighting for safety - I’m quietly hopeful!

Mark: I am disappointed with Sunday’s game and result. We were lucky to go into the second half only 2-1 down. But we did recover and play much better second half. That was hard to watch and the result even harder. I was expecting us to go there and win. I fear now for the title as we have a much tougher run in that City. I fear a banana skin is lurking.

Lyndon: I've mixed emotions about the game on Sunday. Disappointed we didn't win and take maximum points but also relieved we didn't lose and got a point. I think we played nervously in the first half but were more ourselves in the second half. City are still in the driving seat but when we play to our strengths we can match them. Title race is still on.

