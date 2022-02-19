West Ham v Newcastle: Confirmed team news
Kurt Zouma starts for West Ham as David Moyes makes three changes to the side that grabbed a late draw at Leicester.
Zouma, who pulled out during the warm-up of that one, replaces Issa Diop, while Ryan Fredericks comes in for Vladimir Coufal and Saïd Benrahma starts instead of Manuel Lanzini.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.
Newcastle are without arguably their two most important players with Kieran Trippier and Allan Saint-Maximin both injured.
Eddie Howe makes three changes, with Emile Krafth and Jacob Murphy coming in for those two while Matt Targett returns in place of Javier Manquillo after being ineliegible to face parent club Aston Villa last weekend.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Murphy, Fraser, Wood.