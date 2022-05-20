Man City v Aston Villa: Head-to-head record
Manchester City have won nine of their past 10 Premier League games against Aston Villa (D1), including the past six in a row. Their last defeat to the Villans came at Villa Park in September 2013 (2-3).
Aston Villa have won just one of their 21 Premier League away games against the league leaders (D3 L17), beating Leeds United 2-1 in January 2000. The Villans are winless in their past 16 such games (D2 L14), losing the last seven by an aggregate score of 21-1.
Victory for Manchester City will secure them their eighth top-flight title, the outright fifth-most since its inception in 1888. It would be their sixth Premier League title (outright second-most after Manchester United’s 13), and their fourth in the last five seasons.
Villa beat Chelsea 2-1 on matchday 38 last season – they’ve not won their final league game in consecutive campaigns since 1996-97 and 1997-98, with the second victory back then coming against that season’s champions (1-0 vs Arsenal).