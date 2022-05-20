Man City v Aston Villa: Head-to-head record

Manchester City have won nine of their past 10 Premier League games against Aston Villa (D1), including the past six in a row. Their last defeat to the Villans came at Villa Park in September 2013 (2-3).

Aston Villa have won just one of their 21 Premier League away games against the league leaders (D3 L17), beating Leeds United 2-1 in January 2000. The Villans are winless in their past 16 such games (D2 L14), losing the last seven by an aggregate score of 21-1.

Victory for Manchester City will secure them their eighth top-flight title, the outright fifth-most since its inception in 1888. It would be their sixth Premier League title (outright second-most after Manchester United’s 13), and their fourth in the last five seasons.