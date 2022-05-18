Brighton v West Ham: Head-to-head record

Brighton are unbeaten in all nine of their Premier League meetings with West Ham (W3 D6) – it’s the most they’ve faced an opponent without losing, and the most times the Hammers have faced a side without winning, in the competition.

The past six Premier League meetings between Brighton and West Ham have been drawn. In English top-flight history, only three fixtures have been drawn seven times in a row – Chelsea v West Brom (1921-24), Aston Villa v West Ham (1998-2001) and Birmingham v Liverpool (2005-10).

Albion have lost their final game in three of their four Premier League campaigns, with the exception being a 2-1 win at Burnley in 2019-20.