Transfer news: Arsenal in pursuit of new striker

Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25, has opened talks over a move to Arsenal. (Goal), external

The Gunners will have to play 80m euros (£67.7m) to sign England striker Tammy Abraham from Roma. (Football London), external

However, 24-year-old Abraham has reiterated his desire to stay in the Italian capital after moving from Chelsea last summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

