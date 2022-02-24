Transfer news: Blues and PSG race to sign Dembele

Chelsea and Paris St-Germain are leading the race to sign France striker Ousmane Dembele, on a free transfer when his Barcelona contract expires this summer. (90Min), external

Blues and Tottenham are monitoring winger Serge Gnabry after the 26-year-old's contract talks with Bayern Munich stalled. (Bild, via Talksport), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona have offered Cesar Azpilicueta a two-year deal to join the club on a free transfer when the 32-year-old's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season. (Sport - in Spanish), external

