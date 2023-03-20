Robertson 'wasn't ready to leave' United

Andy Robertson has spoken about how difficult a decision it was for him to leave Dundee United and join Hull City in 2014, but recognises now that it was vital in his development as a player.

"I loved it at Hull", the Scotland captain said on Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast. "I was only a one-year pro at Dundee United and I wasn't ready to leave.

"I had a good chat with Steve Bruce - he convinced me I was ready, and also the Dundee United owner convinced me because of the money that was being bid for me. Both of them were big factors in different ways.

"In the first season, we were in the Premier League and it ended in disappointment, but the experience of playing against these massive players in big stadiums.

"The Championship season was possibly the most important in terms of I learned so much about myself as a player. A really difficult league. So constant, so many games and yet I loved the Championship - playing games every three days and then obviously it ends at Wembley and we get promoted."