The Scottish Premiership is finally back! What a wait it's been, right?

And back with a bang too for Livi, who travel to fortress SMiSA to take on St Mirren in a huge game in the race for top six.

The Buddies have been exceptionally strong at home this season, how does David Martindale ensure the three points will be coming back on the bus along the M8 on Saturday night?

Pick your starting XI here, as if you were the man in yourself.