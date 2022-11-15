'﻿Evolution & top team in Lothians' - Livi's season assessed

S﻿tuart Barrie, Livingston fan

So far, so good this season. Our customary ambition of 10th at the end of the campaign looks a little unambitious.

There’s a long way to go and 10th would still be a big achievement for the team with the lowest budget in the league and the lowest amount of fans too.

There’s a few near neighbours with bigger fanbases slinging insults at our support, but fans don’t win games.

We’ve been fantastic this season and played some good football. The manager has evolved the team so we retain the battle- hardened, industrious attributes with some neat football too.

We've even had a few teams comes to the Spaghettihad with a low block that we need to break down. Guess that’s what comes with being an established Premiership team now.

Highlights include a point at Ibrox and Tynecastle – although being a bit disappointed to only get that shows how far we’ve come.

We’ve beaten Hibs and Hearts and incredibly are the Lothians’ top team as we go into the World Cup. It maybe isn’t quite the natural order Craig Levein meant but we’ll enjoy it while it lasts.

T﻿op player: Big Joel Nouble. He’s really upped his game, adding a few goals, but its his strong and direct play that defences don’t know how to handle and wins us a barrowload of fouls too.

He must have a reinforced strip as it never seems to rip despite every defender in the league pulling on it every game.

Special mention has to go to Cristian Montano, who has had a fine second year with us and reinventing himself as a solid left-back. He’s popular with the fans so we’re all chuffed to see him do well and adding a few key goals too.

M﻿ost disappointing player: Don’t think we have had anyone that that has disappointed. We had an issue in the League Cup with the keepers taking it in turn for comedy of errors, but the manger sorted that out with big Shamal George taking the jersey.

Disappointed not to see more of Bruce Anderson in the first half of the season, but he’s back in the team and in the goals so all good there.

Manager rating: 9/10. Davie Matindale has over-delivered, over-achieved and we’re over the moon with that.

It’s a little concerning the rumours of other clubs looking at Davie but he’s more than earned the right to take his career to another level. Just hope he stays with us a bit longer.

Predicted league finish: Would take 10th, would love top six and very happy with anything between the two.