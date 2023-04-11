W﻿ill Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Chelsea have just 10 games left to play this season, assuming they are knocked out by Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter finals, as most people expect.

The fact that this cursed campaign is already so close to an end makes the decision to sack Graham Potter at this stage harder to understand. What can Frank Lampard really achieve in this period, with the very same players?

It seems the owners are trying to stem the bleeding by appointing a club favourite to get the fans in the stadium back on side, while making very public their pursuit of a wide range of high-profile targets to take over in the summer in order to appease those who demand someone with a winning pedigree.

It also seems to be a gamble on the quality of the players in the squad - they underperformed so badly for whatever reason under Potter that any change in atmosphere and any little lift in confidence is likely to make more of a difference than the former Brighton coach was going to have with a few weeks more on the training pitch.

In both regards it's a gamble that plays on the emotional side of the sport - a risky move under any circumstances.