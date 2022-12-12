T﻿ransfer news: Gunners keen on Felix and Pulisic

Gossip column graphic

Arsenal have joined the list of clubs, including Paris St-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United, who are keen on Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish)

They are also keen on Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, but the asking price for him and Felix could be too high. (Football London) 

The Gunners are also monitoring the status of Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, along with Manchester United, while Premier League rivals Newcastle are hoping to sign the 24-year-old United States international. (Mirror)

