'Obvious candidates' for Rangers role - gossip

Craig Moore, John Park and Davie Weir are the obvious candidates to replace Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson, according to former club captain Barry Ferguson. (Record), external

Rangers manager Michael Beale says he will take charge of the club's summer transfer business following Wilson's departure to Nottingham Forest. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Rangers are linked with taking Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torres, 20, on loan. (Express), external

Former Rangers right-back Kirk Broadfoot says Ibrox captain James Tavernier's statistics from the full-back position are "crazy". (Record), external

Celtic great Tom Boyd hopes Rangers supporters will be allowed back into Celtic Park soon. (Record), external