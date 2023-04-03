Gossip: Benitez, Marsch and Hasenhuttl all managerial contenders
- Published
Rafael Benitez, Jesse Marsch, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Adi Hutter are all contenders for the vacant Leicester City managerial job. (Mail), external
Graham Potter's sacking by Chelsea will also spark huge interest at the Foxes, with the manager previously identified as a potential successor to Brendan Rodgers. (Leicester Mercury), external
Potter could be offered an immediate return to management at the King Power. (Talksport), external
Meanwhile. Newcastle United are firm favourites to sign midfielder James Maddison. (Football Insider), external
