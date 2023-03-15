Injury blow for loaned Celtic player - gossip

Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, who is on loan at Avispa Fukuoka, has been ruled out for three months with a broken ankle. (Sun), external

Rod Stewart has dedicated the song 'You're In My Heart' to Celtic's Australian manager Ange Postecoglou at a concert in Melbourne. (Mail), external

Newcastle United are interested in Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney but the Gunners would be looking for between £35m to £40m for the 25-year-old former Celtic player. (Caught Offside), external