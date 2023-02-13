Leeds' interim manager Michael Skubala says a new managerial appointment would be "helpful" but it will take "as long as it takes" with the players and staff remaining calm.

"I think it is helpful for everybody so that we all know which direction of travel we are going in," Skubala said.

"But in the same sense the players and staff are calm so as long as it takes. I think the club needs to make the right decision, to make sure we get ourselves up the league and stay in the Premier League."