It's been a torrid time of late for Aberdeen, but their season could have been slightly sunnier had they not shipped several late goals.

No points gained and five dropped from goals scored either in or after the 90th minute is not a statistic that makes for happy reading.

The two late concessions against Rangers at Pittodrie cost the Dons three points in December, and William Akio's 95th-minute leveller for Ross County denied them victory in September.