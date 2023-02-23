Manchester United and Barcelona meet in the second leg of their Europa League tie at Old Trafford (20:00 GMT), and it is delicately poised after a 2-2 draw in Spain last week.

For two European giants that are not quite hitting the heights of former glories right now, could victory in the Europa League be the springboard to greater things?

The latest episode of the Football News Show examines which of the two teams is best placed to go through, and which has the greater need for success in the competition.

Watch the episode here