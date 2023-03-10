Fulham v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Key stat graphic showing - Arsenal have won a league-high five Premier League games when conceding the first goal so far this season - With picture of arsenal players and staff celebrating goal in backgroundGetty Images

  • Fulham are winless in nine Premier League meetings with Arsenal (D2 L7) since a 2-1 home win in January 2012. They've lost all four against the Gunners at Craven Cottage in this run.

  • Arsenal have won all four of their away Premier League London derbies this season by an aggregate score of 8-0. In the history of the English Football League, no side has ever won five consecutive away London derbies while keeping a clean sheet each time.

  • Fulham have lost 16 of their past 18 Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table (W2), including each of the last nine in a row. The exceptions in this run were victories in March 2006 (vs Chelsea) and March 2009 (vs Manchester United).

  • Arsenal have scored three 90th-minute winning goals in the Premier League this term, their joint-most in a single campaign in the competition. These three winners have all come in their past eight games.