M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

There’s nothing more frustrating than losing a match in which you were the better side, especially given the reason for the defeat was both predictable and avoidable.

Both Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche set up in a way that demands a strong, athletic striker with an eye for goal leads the line. Saturday highlighted this point more than ever.

The reliance on a fully fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin was both a gamble and negligent. The issue should have been addressed in the summer, and certainly should have been rectified by the end of the January transfer window.

Dwight McNeil seems to have found a new lease of life under Dyche, and is the main supply line from the left. As with last week's game against Leeds United, the crosses coming in were of a high standard – but the attacking player(s) that should have been on the end of them certainly wasn't.

In defence of Neal Maupay, the system certainly doesn’t suit his natural game and, had it not been for two goalline clearances, we’d maybe look at things slightly differently. However, there’s an expectation that he should take some responsibility and make what appear to be obvious runs to turn dangerous crosses into goals.

Regardless, the manager has to find some kind of solution. Waiting for Calvert-Lewin isn’t that remedy.

At this point, the idea of starting Yerry Mina or Michael Keane as an emergency striker looks more tantalising by every passing match.