Callum Wilson says Newcastle's players aren't putting too much pressure on themselves with what needs to be achieved this season following the club's takeover.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "For us as a squad at the moment it’s about forgetting what is going on outside Newcastle and the hype that is going on about what should be happening, we need to be realistic and keep our feet on the ground.

"Yes we’ve been taken over and there is investment in the squad, but it is a slow transition. You can’t just get players that fit straight into the team, they need to gel and the manager is obviously working hard to do that.

"Last year was a disappointing season. Improving on that is the most important thing. As a player you want to get into the top 10 minimum and start pushing higher up the league. We are sitting pretty in the top six at the moment but we know how quickly it turns and we are only eight points above the relegation zone.

"It’s a tough league and it’s one that over 38 games proves how good you’ve been. We have to take it slowly and the winter break gives us a block of games that we can work within and try to set targets within that. Following on from that it will be time to hit the ground running again and try to climb up the table as best we can really."

