Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston intend to take up the option of adding 12 months to the contracts of Joel Nouble and Ayo Obileye, manager David Martindale has confirmed.

Nouble, 26, scored for the second time against Rangers last weekend in a 1-1 draw at Ibrox, taking his tally for the season to three goals. The striker also has two assists.

Obileye, 28, has been a fixture in central defence since his move from Queen of the South.

"Especially with players coming from down south, I've found there can be a six month adaptation period, then you get a good second year from them," explained Martindale.

"The two plus one deals gives us a wee bit of extra security as a club. The first year they are finding their feet and if we both do our jobs they hit the ground running in the second year. Then we need to protect that asset in the third year."

On joining Livingston from Aldershot in the summer of 2021, Nouble spent the first half of last season on loan at Arbroath, scoring five times.

"I wish I could send every new signing up to Dick (Campbell) to get the used to Scottish football," said Martindale. "Arbroath played a huge part in fast-tracking Joel."