'It's what we have' - Arteta dismisses schedule concerns
Mikel Arteta is not complaining about Arsenal's gruelling fixture schedule that leaves them facing a Thursday night game against Zurich before a 12:00 GMT kick-off at Chelsea on Sunday.
The Gunners need a win against the Swiss side to guarantee a first-placed finish in Group A of the Europa League and Arteta is trusting in the plan to make sure his players are ready to deliver in both games.
"It's been a challenge having to play every three days and trying to load the players equally over the past five or six weeks," he said. "But we have managed to do it.
"We have not repeated too many blocks of four games with certain individuals, and we will continue that to try to get everyone as fresh as possible and keep their rhythm."
It is rare for a Sunday fixture to be played at midday, exacerbated by the fact Chelsea get their Champions League game out of the way on Wednesday and have an extra day's rest.
"We know that when playing in the Europa League this can be an issue," said Arteta. "The early kick-off is a little unusual, but it's what we have. We will certainly have a competitive team against Zurich."