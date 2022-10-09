B﻿BC Sport's Gary Rose: "It has been a tough start to the season for Crystal Palace after they won just one of their first seven games, so this was a much needed win.

"﻿They had, however, faced four of the traditional 'big six' teams in those first few games and in the three games against sides they would expect to be competing against - Aston Villa, Brentford and now Leeds - they are unbeaten, winning two of the games.

"﻿With Crystal Palace's front three they are always going to be a danger and they should be able to build on this win and start looking up the table."