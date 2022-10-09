Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds - Analysis
- Published
BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "It has been a tough start to the season for Crystal Palace after they won just one of their first seven games, so this was a much needed win.
"They had, however, faced four of the traditional 'big six' teams in those first few games and in the three games against sides they would expect to be competing against - Aston Villa, Brentford and now Leeds - they are unbeaten, winning two of the games.
"With Crystal Palace's front three they are always going to be a danger and they should be able to build on this win and start looking up the table."